Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 184,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,279,000. Estee Lauder Companies makes up 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.05% of Estee Lauder Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $308,912,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock worth $279,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,181.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,535 shares of the company's stock worth $203,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,062 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,986.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,082,217 shares of the company's stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,193.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,521,399 shares of the company's stock worth $134,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.8%

EL opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Wall Street Zen cut Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EL

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Further Reading

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