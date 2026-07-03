Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 201,796 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) by 438.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,801 shares of the casino operator's stock after purchasing an additional 201,796 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $13,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 222.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,518 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $592,223,000 after buying an additional 6,279,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,167,553 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $277,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,753 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33,102.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,060,288 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $197,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,454,013 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $293,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.28.

View Our Latest Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Las Vegas Sands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Las Vegas Sands wasn't on the list.

While Las Vegas Sands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here