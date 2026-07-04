Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 25,037 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,593 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 43.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the company's stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oshkosh Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE OSK opened at $142.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $180.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.24.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. UBS Group increased their target price on Oshkosh from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price target on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $168.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

Further Reading

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