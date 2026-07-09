Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 30,184 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Free Report) by 366.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,430 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.05% of Lemonade worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Lemonade by 8,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 409 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Maya Prosor sold 1,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $64,867.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 187,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,973,256.41. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,608 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $191,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,308,574.84. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,007 shares of company stock worth $620,201. Insiders own 14.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMND. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $98.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.33.

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Lemonade Stock Down 8.6%

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $99.90. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.51 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. Lemonade's revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lemonade this week:

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc NYSE: LMND is a New York–based technology-driven insurance carrier that leverages artificial intelligence and behavioral economics to streamline the purchase and management of policies. Founded in 2015, the company offers renters, homeowners, pet, term life and car insurance products tailored for digitally savvy consumers. By automating underwriting and claims processing through chatbots and machine learning, Lemonade aims to deliver a more transparent and user-friendly experience than traditional insurers.

The company's product suite includes standalone policies for renters and homeowners, customizable pet insurance plans, and term life coverage with simple online applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND - Free Report).

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