Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 5,445 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,580 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Stryker were worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its position in Stryker by 348.3% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 6,240 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Stryker by 61.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,060 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $26,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 37.1% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 833 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 34,602 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 4.2%

Stryker stock opened at $326.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $309.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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