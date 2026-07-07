Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,240 shares of the cable giant's stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Get Comcast alerts: Sign Up

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,133,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,637,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Comcast's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

More Comcast News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Comcast to $30 from $33 and kept an equal-weight rating, suggesting more limited near-term upside despite still being above the current share price. Morgan Stanley cuts Comcast price target

Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Comcast to $30 from $33 and kept an equal-weight rating, suggesting more limited near-term upside despite still being above the current share price. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $28 from $29 and maintained an underweight rating, reinforcing a cautious view on Comcast’s outlook. Wells Fargo lowers Comcast price target

Wells Fargo cut its price target to $28 from $29 and maintained an underweight rating, reinforcing a cautious view on Comcast’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Comcast’s Sky unit agreed to buy ITV’s media and entertainment business for up to $2.14 billion, a strategic deal that could strengthen Sky’s content portfolio but also adds execution and integration considerations. Reuters on ITV sale to Sky

Comcast’s Sky unit agreed to buy ITV’s media and entertainment business for up to $2.14 billion, a strategic deal that could strengthen Sky’s content portfolio but also adds execution and integration considerations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted Comcast has been heavily watched by investors and described the stock as weak versus the broader market, which may reflect ongoing concerns about growth and sentiment rather than a fresh catalyst. Yahoo Finance on Comcast stock weakness

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. New Street Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Comcast from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore upped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comcast from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comcast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comcast wasn't on the list.

While Comcast currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here