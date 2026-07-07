Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Amplitude, Inc. $AMPL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 454,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.44% of Amplitude as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544,805 shares of the company's stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 345,813 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,383 shares of the company's stock worth $29,105,000 after buying an additional 468,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,825,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,360,000 after buying an additional 934,350 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 25.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,585,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 324,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company's stock.

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Amplitude Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of AMPL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 679,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Amplitude, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $957.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 34.98%. The firm's revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Amplitude has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020--0.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amplitude news, CTO Curtis Liu sold 22,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $178,274.03. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,004,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,068,375.37. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 7,453 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $50,605.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,826.98. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 47,240 shares of company stock valued at $371,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Amplitude from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMPL

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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