Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,369.28. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.The business had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio is 104.13%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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