Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,762 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 19.5% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.8% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.0% in the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $327.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $246.07 and a 52-week high of $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JLL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.00.

View Our Latest Report on JLL

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,112.94. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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