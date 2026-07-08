Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,084 Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $436.63 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $480.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $376.18 and a one year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNPS

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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