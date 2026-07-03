Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 621.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,271 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 387,819 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $28,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after acquiring an additional 477,680 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,955,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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