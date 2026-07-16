Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Free Report) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 88,904 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Five9 were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of Five9 by 8.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 40,291 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the software maker's stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Five9 by 39.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,700 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 52.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,182 shares of the software maker's stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Five9 by 147.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,137 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $305.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.92 million. Five9 had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Five9 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $63,414.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 57,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,487.38. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Andy Dignan sold 3,073 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $74,520.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 275,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,685,409.75. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $2,014,057. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Five9 from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Five9 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIVN

About Five9

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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