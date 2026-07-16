Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 162,285 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 162,285 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 634,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.8% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 136,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 37,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Barber purchased 15,175 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,929.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 55,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.84. This represents a 37.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Gladden acquired 9,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,049.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 61,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,726.98. This trade represents a 19.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 35,160 shares of company stock worth $351,179 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of XRAY opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.42.

View Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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