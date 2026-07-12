Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 19,447 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY - Free Report) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,921 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,447 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Champion Homes were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Champion Homes by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Champion Homes by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Champion Homes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Champion Homes

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,922 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $599,695.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,132.60. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Champion Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 646,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,447. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00. Champion Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $99.17. The business's fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $621.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Champion Homes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Champion Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKY

About Champion Homes

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

Further Reading

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