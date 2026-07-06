Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 220,016 Shares of Constellium SE $CSTM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,827 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 220,016 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Constellium worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 6,985.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 578.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Constellium by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Constellium

In other news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $84,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcus Becker sold 10,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $362,957.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,784 shares in the company, valued at $586,265.12. The trade was a 38.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 195,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellium from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Constellium from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.60.

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Constellium Trading Down 0.1%

CSTM stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.55. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Constellium announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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