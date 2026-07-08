Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 22,161 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,512 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 22,161 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Jabil were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Leonteq Securities AG raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 548.9% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Jabil by 79.2% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,075 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,169 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $319.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.77. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $384.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,842,340. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,989 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here