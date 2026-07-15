Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 23,136 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,136 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 45.7% during the first quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 411 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Get Zoom Communications alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,129,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,312.36. This represents a 86.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $770,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,219,041.60. This trade represents a 19.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 66,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,630,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Communications Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ZM stock opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $114.74. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.83.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoom Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoom Communications wasn't on the list.

While Zoom Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here