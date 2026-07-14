Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 27,947 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,741 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 27,947 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.06% of Douglas Dynamics worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 334,028 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $3,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,165 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts: Sign Up

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE PLOW opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.25 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Dynamics

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Douglas Dynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Douglas Dynamics wasn't on the list.

While Douglas Dynamics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here