Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 30,987 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,233 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,987 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.15% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 423.4% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company's stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company's stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,201 shares of the company's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,811,860.10. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $937,692.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,466,661.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,276 shares of company stock worth $13,287,318. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of SFM opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $173.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Melius Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report).

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