Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 63,137 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 63,137 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,866 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 830 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is 24.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $100.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

See Also

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