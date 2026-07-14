Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 70,673 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,403 shares of the company's stock after selling 70,673 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Option Care Health were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Option Care Health by 134.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company's stock worth $267,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,988 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,707,000 after purchasing an additional 752,058 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,248,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,355,000 after purchasing an additional 247,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,840,648 shares of the company's stock worth $122,367,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,410,233 shares of the company's stock worth $108,650,000 after purchasing an additional 400,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 24,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 73,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. The trade was a 49.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 695,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,723,319.36. This represents a 1.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $30.00 price target on Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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