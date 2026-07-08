Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $2.46 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:HST opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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