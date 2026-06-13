Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 257,754 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $11,614,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.12% of BorgWarner as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $330,525,000 after buying an additional 4,095,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,794,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,111,000 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $37,196,000 after buying an additional 778,000 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,820,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,835,337 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $82,700,000 after buying an additional 722,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $1,951,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,325,436.84. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded BorgWarner from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.BorgWarner's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. BorgWarner's payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

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