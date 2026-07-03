Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,140,000. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,146,000 after buying an additional 114,618 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,681 shares of the company's stock worth $91,840,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 115,267 shares of the company's stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.62.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $178.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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