Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,082 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Key Headlines Impacting Twilio

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive on Twilio, with multiple analysts reiterating buy ratings and several raising price targets, including UBS, BTIG, Rosenblatt, and Bank of America. Article Title

Wall Street remains broadly constructive on Twilio, with multiple analysts reiterating buy ratings and several raising price targets, including UBS, BTIG, Rosenblatt, and Bank of America. Positive Sentiment: Twilio’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both topping estimates and revenue rising 20% year over year, supporting the longer-term growth story. Article Title

Twilio’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both topping estimates and revenue rising 20% year over year, supporting the longer-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: One valuation-focused article said Twilio appears near fair value on discounted cash flow estimates, though its market multiples still look expensive after a big multi-year run. Article Title

One valuation-focused article said Twilio appears near fair value on discounted cash flow estimates, though its market multiples still look expensive after a big multi-year run. Negative Sentiment: CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,458 shares, which can weigh on sentiment because insider selling often raises questions about near-term upside. Article Title

CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,458 shares, which can weigh on sentiment because insider selling often raises questions about near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: An article also flagged Twilio as potentially 9% overvalued following the CEO’s sale, adding to concerns that much of the recent rally may already be priced in. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $1,751,907.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,540,601.32. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,805,780 shares of company stock valued at $342,166,703. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $214.86 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $238.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $199.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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