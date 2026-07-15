Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stake in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Teleflex were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,246,112 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 478.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $287,603,000 after buying an additional 1,956,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,776 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $180,470,000 after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,665 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $152,630,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,684 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $120,312,000 after buying an additional 94,679 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $130.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The company's revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is -5.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teleflex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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