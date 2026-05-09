Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $149.82 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,619 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after selling 17,849 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up about 2.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.35% of Diamondback Energy worth $149,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company's stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $215.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Key Headlines Impacting Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $1,439,952.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 974,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $178,532,287.23. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 63,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.16, for a total transaction of $11,586,450.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,314 shares in the company, valued at $55,310,684.24. The trade was a 17.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,464 shares of company stock valued at $28,568,431. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $188.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.63. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $132.20 and a one year high of $214.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.83 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio is 488.37%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diamondback Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diamondback Energy wasn't on the list.

While Diamondback Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here