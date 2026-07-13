Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 142,650 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,110 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 142,650 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.83% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $25,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 846,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 188,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,368,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,169,000 after purchasing an additional 175,582 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,210,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $121,471,000 after purchasing an additional 655,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $13,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery sold 2,566 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $99,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 295,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,448,890.04. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 28.56%.The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $36.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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