Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 1,167.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $609.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $523.06 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $521.71 and a 200 day moving average of $571.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here