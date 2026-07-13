Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys 4,900 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 980.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,505 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $10,691,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. Zacks Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $297.71.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $258.57 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $300.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of -0.01. The business's 50-day moving average price is $241.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.37.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

See Also

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