Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $90.31 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 623.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,353 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 485,464 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 3.5% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $90,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,485 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 568,804 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $104,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 43.6% during the first quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,272,790.88. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total transaction of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,500. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $325.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $368.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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