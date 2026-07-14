Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $728,000 in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bayban lifted its position in Roku by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 280 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

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Roku Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average of $111.64. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 205,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $23,667,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $885,500. This represents a 96.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $9,659,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 477,737 shares of company stock worth $58,132,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Fox Advisors set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $137.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $153.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

Further Reading

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