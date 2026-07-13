Y.D. More Investments Ltd Raises Stake in Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR $BWAY

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BWAY - Free Report) by 136.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,004 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.68% of Brainsway worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWAY. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainsway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brainsway by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 60,877 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Brainsway by 25.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Brainsway in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brainsway by 69.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the company's stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company's stock.

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Brainsway Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $15.06 on Monday. Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $17.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $604.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Brainsway had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWAY shares. Weiss Ratings raised Brainsway from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brainsway from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brainsway in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brainsway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brainsway

Brainsway Profile

Brainsway Ltd is a medical device company specializing in non-invasive neuromodulation therapies. Publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BWAY, the company develops and commercializes deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) systems designed to treat a range of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Brainsway's technology aims to offer an alternative or complement to traditional pharmacological therapies by targeting precise brain regions with its patented coil designs.

The company's flagship Deep TMS platform utilizes proprietary H-coil arrays engineered to reach deeper cortical structures than conventional TMS devices.

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