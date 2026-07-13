Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 171,665 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,151 shares of the company's stock after selling 171,665 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company's stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 24,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLBT

Insider Transactions at Cellebrite DI

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Hogan sold 103,188 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $1,626,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 590,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,310,645.52. This trade represents a 14.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 41,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $683,602.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,507.22. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 158,191 shares of company stock worth $2,479,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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