Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 8,623 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,623 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Article Title

Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Positive Sentiment: Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Article Title

Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Positive Sentiment: News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Article Title

News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Article Title

Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Negative Sentiment: MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Article Title

MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Negative Sentiment: After a big advance over the past year, some investors and commentators are questioning whether Marvell’s valuation already reflects much of the AI optimism, which can weigh on the shares near term. Article Title

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $235.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price target on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here