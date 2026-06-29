Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,704 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,800 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 2.2% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.'s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,375.57. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $384,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $720,576. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.78.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

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