Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 293.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $1,132.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business's 50 day moving average price is $817.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.61. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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