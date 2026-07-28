YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI is Engaged Capital LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Engaged Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,095 shares of the company's stock after selling 248,600 shares during the period. YETI makes up 21.5% of Engaged Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Engaged Capital LLC owned approximately 2.35% of YETI worth $65,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 287,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 17.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of YETI by 48.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in YETI by 2.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,069 shares of the company's stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on YETI in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $374.73 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.61%. YETI's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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