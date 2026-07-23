Yorkville Advisors Global LP Invests $1.91 Million in OraSure Technologies, Inc. $OSUR

Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 635,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. OraSure Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned approximately 0.92% of OraSure Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

OSUR opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $260.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.01. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

Insider Activity

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Steven Kyle Boyd bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 113,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,251.38. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised OraSure Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.

The company's flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR - Free Report).

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