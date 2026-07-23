Yorkville Advisors Global LP Takes Position in Service Properties Trust $SVC

Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,833,333 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $28,333,000. Service Properties Trust accounts for 17.2% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned approximately 3.22% of Service Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 40.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 98.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVC alerts: Sign Up

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.65. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $2.02. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $364.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.82 million. Service Properties Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Service Properties Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Service Properties Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SVC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SVC

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust NASDAQ: SVC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Service Properties Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Service Properties Trust wasn't on the list.

While Service Properties Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here