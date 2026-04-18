Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Free Report) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 75,617 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC's holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $52.52.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.05 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 32.27%.The business's revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. LXP Industrial Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $51.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Report on LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company's portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm's primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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