YPF Sociedad Anónima $YPF Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 21,851 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YPF. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 46,195 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company's stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:YPF opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.28. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on YPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YPF Sociedad Anónima

Insider Transactions at YPF Sociedad Anónima

In other news, VP Matias Osvaldo Farina acquired 8,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.22 per share, for a total transaction of $401,327.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 55,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,166.14. This represents a 18.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Daniel Marin acquired 2,840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $131,634.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 92,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,145.55. This represents a 3.18% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 11,792 shares of company stock worth $537,153 over the last ninety days.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima NYSE: YPF is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

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