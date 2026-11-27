Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 169,439 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $23,101,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Yum! Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company's stock.

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Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $167.12 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $134.26 and a one year high of $170.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business's 50 day moving average price is $150.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.94.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Yum! Brands's payout ratio is 24.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.73, for a total value of $662,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,210.80. This represents a 33.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Turner sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $39,931.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,858,454.75. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc. is a global restaurant company whose portfolio includes KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill. Its restaurants serve a range of food, including fried chicken, tacos and other Mexican-inspired items, pizza, and chargrilled burgers and sandwiches. The company primarily operates through a franchise model, supporting independently owned restaurants as well as operating some locations itself. Its brands serve customers in markets around the world, with menus and offerings that may vary by region.

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