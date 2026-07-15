Yum China $YUMC Holdings Trimmed by Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.

Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,550 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,700 shares during the period. Yum China comprises 19.6% of Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Yum China worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company's stock.

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Yum China Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.10.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. Yum China had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Yum China's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Yum China's payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yum China from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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