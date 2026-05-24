Yum China $YUMC Shares Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 112.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,854,198 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,148,966 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up approximately 5.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 2.17% of Yum China worth $374,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 14.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,169,661 shares of the company's stock worth $883,687,000 after buying an additional 2,604,480 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,654,717 shares of the company's stock worth $199,780,000 after buying an additional 932,859 shares during the period. True Light Capital Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $32,648,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,871,382 shares of the company's stock worth $262,509,000 after buying an additional 677,928 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 43.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,220,546 shares of the company's stock worth $96,655,000 after buying an additional 672,090 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. Yum China has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $58.39.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.21 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Yum China's payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Yum China from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $58.50 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $63.64 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YUMC

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Xueling Lu sold 23,504 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,312,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,905.28. The trade was a 72.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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