Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Holdings Raised by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 220.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH's holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,613,686,000 after buying an additional 132,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,614 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $549,651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $457,419,000 after acquiring an additional 876,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $437,444,000 after acquiring an additional 416,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $323,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $267.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.30. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.05 and a 52 week high of $352.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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