Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.0% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $294.00 to $256.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $321.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $231.10 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $352.66. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 7.76%.The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,583,262.77. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

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