Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,510 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 27,323 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Zebra Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $247.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $237.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.71. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.05 and a 1-year high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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