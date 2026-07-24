Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,907 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,913 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,207 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $120,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 54,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 9,453 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA opened at $256.95 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $251.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.92. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.05 and a 1 year high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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