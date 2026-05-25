Zeno Equity Partners LLP Trims Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Zeno Equity Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,087 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 61,076 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 1.4% of Zeno Equity Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Zeno Equity Partners LLP's holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Amphenol by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of APH opened at $132.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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